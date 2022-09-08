Neana Annette Bergeret, age 60, of Bandon passed away August 25, 2022, in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, Coos Bay, 541 267-4216.
Gordon H. Kalb, 73, of North Bend, passed away on August 30, 2022 in North Bend. Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, 541-756-0440 www.coosbayareafunerals.com
Mary E. Williams, 89, of Coos Bay, passed away on September 1, 2022 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, www.coosbayareafunerals.com, 541-756-0440.
Lupe Maria Converse, 78, of Bandon, died September 1, 2022 in Portland. Arrangements are under the direction of Amling Schroeder Funeral Service, Bandon.
Muriel Laura Franklin, 84, of Bandon, died September 5, 2022 in Bandon. Arrangements are under the direction of Amling Schroeder Funeral Service, Bandon.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In