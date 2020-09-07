A memorial service will be held for Donna White, 83, of North Bend, on Saturday, September 19, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Sunset Memorial Park Cemetery, 63060 Millington Frontage Road in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, 541-756-0440.
A Memorial Mass will be celebrated for Lloyd Dean Lorenz, 82, of Coos Bay, at 2:00 pm, Thursday, September 10th at the Holy Redeemer Catholic Church in North Bend. Inurnment will be at Ocean View Memorial Gardens. Arrangements are under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, 541-267-4216.
