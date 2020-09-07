Faithe Marie Vest, 34, of North Bend, passed away August 29, 2020 in North Bend. Cremation Rites are under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, 405 Elrod Ave., Coos Bay, Oregon 541/267-4216
Angela Cope, 59 of North Bend, passed away August 29, 2020 in Coos Bay. Cremation Rites are under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, 405 Elrod Ave., Coos Bay, Oregon 541/267-4216
Claire Harris, 93, of Myrtle Point, passed away August 28, 2020 in Myrtle Point. Cremation Rites are under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, 405 Elrod Ave., Coos Bay, Oregon 541/267-4216
Betsey Fleming Jacobs, 44, of North Bend, passed away August 29, 2020 in North Bend. Cremation Rites are under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, 405 Elrod Ave., Coos Bay, Oregon 541/267-4216
