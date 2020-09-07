Faithe Marie Vest, 34, of North Bend, passed away August 29, 2020 in North Bend.  Cremation Rites are under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, 405 Elrod Ave., Coos Bay, Oregon   541/267-4216 

Angela Cope, 59 of North Bend, passed away August 29, 2020 in Coos Bay.  Cremation Rites are under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, 405 Elrod Ave., Coos Bay, Oregon   541/267-4216 

Claire Harris, 93, of Myrtle Point, passed away August 28, 2020 in Myrtle Point.  Cremation Rites are under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, 405 Elrod Ave., Coos Bay, Oregon   541/267-4216 

Betsey Fleming Jacobs, 44, of North Bend, passed away August 29, 2020 in North Bend.  Cremation Rites are under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, 405 Elrod Ave., Coos Bay, Oregon   541/267-4216 

