Boyd "Rusty" Armstrong, age 67, of North Bend passed away August 25, 2021, in Coos Bay. Arrangements under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, 405 Elrod Ave., Coos Bay, 541 267-4216.
Barbara Giddy, age 80, of North Bend passed away August 29, 2021, in Coos Bay. Arrangements under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, 405 Elrod Ave., Coos Bay, 541 267-4216.
Sharon Allen, age 82, of Coos Bay passed away August 28, 2021, in Coos Bay. Arrangements under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, 405 Elrod Ave., Coos Bay, 541 267-4216.
Richard Goergen, age 80, of North Bend passed away August 29, 2021, in Coos Bay. Arrangements under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, 405 Elrod Ave., Coos Bay, 541 267-4216.
John R. McKinley, Jr., age 74, of Langlois passed away Augst 21, 2021, in Coos Bay. Arrangements under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, 405 Elrod Ave., Coos Bay, 541 267-4216.
Judy Krutsinger, age 73, of Reedsport passed away August 19, 2021, in Coos Bay. Arrangements under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, 405 Elrod Ave., Coos Bay, 541 267-4216.
