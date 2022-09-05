A graveside service for Joyce Lucille Jack, 91, of Coquille, will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, September 10, 2022 at Myrtle Crest Memorial Gardens.  Arrangements are under the direction of  Amling/Schroeder Funeral Service - Coquille Chapel, 541-396-3846



