A memorial service will be held for Donna White, 83, of North Bend, on Saturday, September 19, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Sunset Memorial Park Cemetery, 63060 Millington Frontage Road in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, 541-756-0440.
