Lawrence E. Johnson Jr. 79, of Coos Bay died August 29, 2020 in Coos Bay. Cremation rites will be held at Ocean View Memory Gardens Crematory, Coos Bay under the direction of Coos Bay Chapel 685 Anderson Ave.541-267-3131. www.coosbayareafunerals.com
Pamela R. Dennis, 74, of North Bend died August 29, 2020 in North Bend. Cremation rites will be held at Ocean View Memory Gardens Crematory, Coos Bay under the direction of Coos Bay Chapel 541-267-3131. www.coosbayareafunerals.com
Kenneth G. Pratt, 82, of North Bend, passed away on August 28, 2020 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, 541-756-0440.
Arnold E. Anderson, 83, of Coos Bay died August 13, 2020 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the direction of Coos Bay Chapel 685 Anderson Ave. 541-267-3131. www.coosbayareafunerals.com
Clarice Evelyn Schneider, 99, of Coos Bay, passed away September 1, 2020 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131 www.coosbayareafunerals.com
Barbara Claire Lesco, 76, of Coos Bay, passed away August 28, 2020 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131 www.coosbayareafunerals.com
Audrey Lynnette Tarbox, 65, of Coos Bay, passed away August 30, 2020 in Springfield. Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131 www.coosbayareafunerals.com
Edward Tolson Childers, 83, of Coos Bay, passed away August 30, 2020 in Glendale, Arizona. Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131 www.coosbayareafunerals.com
Harold C. Brown, 86, of North Bend, passed away on September 2, 2020 in Portland. Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, 541-756-0440.
Richard “Dick” Cochran, 100, of Albany, passed away at Lydia’s house in Albany. Services will be held at a later date, Fisher Funeral Home is handling arrangements. www.fisherfunrealhome.com
