John R. Todd, 70, of North Bend, passed away on August 29, 2021 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, 541-756-0440, www.coosbayareafunerals.com.
Tina M. Anstine, 47, of North Bend, passed away on August 27, 2021 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, 541-756-0440, www.coosbayareafunerals.com.
William Baxter, 84, of Charleston, passed away August 27, 2021 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131 www.coosbayareafunerals.com
Maria Estela Ramirez Meza, 67, of Coos Bay, passed away August 26, 2021 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131 www.coosbayareafunerals.com
Rosalind Lilly Brown, 85, of North Bend, passed away August 26,2021 in North Bend. Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131 www.coosbayareafunerals.com
Maxine Fisher, 70, of Coos Bay, passed away August 19, 2021 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131 www.coosbayareafunerals.com
Clarence Arthur Moore Jr., 64, of Coos Bay, passed away August 27,2021 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131 www.coosbayareafunerals.com
