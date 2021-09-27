Virginia Mae Wilson-Bell, 69, of Bandon, passed away September 2, 2021 in Coos Bay. Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, 405 Elrod Ave., Coos Bay, Oregon 541/267-4216
