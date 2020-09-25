A Graveside Service will be held for Richard M. Nute, 82, of Coos Bay, from 1:00 PM Monday, September 28, 2020 at Ocean View Memory Gardens in Coos Bay.  Arrangements are under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, 405 Elrod Ave, Coos Bay, Oregon, 541-267-4216. 

