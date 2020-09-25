Michael G. Lenington, 66, of Lakeside, passed away on September 18, 2020 in Lakeside. Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, 541-756-0440

Kent W. Montgomery, 72, of Coos Bay, passed away on September 20, 2020 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, 541-756-0440.

Jeremy D. Hardisty, 34, of North Bend, passed away on September 22, 2020 in North Bend. Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, 541-756-0440.

Catherine Schmidt, 73, of Coquille, died September 21, 2020 in Coquille.  Arrangements are pending with Amling/Schroeder Funeral Service - Coquille Chapel, 541-396-3846

Cherrie Ann McDonald, 72, of Coos Bay, passed away September 21, 2020 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131 www.coosbayareafunerals.com

Jason Daniel Campbell, 60, of Reedsport passed away on Sept 16, 2020. Arrangements pending. Umpqua Valley Funeral Directors, Roseburg 541-537-9300

Neil A. Laufer, 79, of Bandon, passed away on September 22, 2020 in Bandon. Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, 541-756-0440.

Frank Petrowski, 57, of Coquille, passed away September 15, 2020 in Coquille.  Arrangements are pending under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, 405 Elrod Ave., Coos Bay, Oregon   541/267-4216 

Margaret Forbes, 94, of Coquille, passed away September 15, 2020 in Coquille.  Cremation Rites are under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, 405 Elrod Ave., Coos Bay, Oregon   541/267-4216 

Joseph Domingo Lastra, 73, of Coos Bay, passed away September 17, 2020 in Springfield, Oregon.  Cremation Rites are under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, 405 Elrod Ave., Coos Bay, Oregon   541/267-4216 

Eunice Ellen Stanio, 73, of Coos Bay, passed away September 17, 2020 in Coos Bay, Oregon.  Cremation Rites are under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, 405 Elrod Ave., Coos Bay, Oregon   541/267-4216 

Nicklos A. Navarra, 86, of Coos Bay, passed away September 18, 2020 in Coos Bay, Oregon.  Cremation Rites are under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, 405 Elrod Ave., Coos Bay, Oregon   541/267-4216 

Elaine Deatherage, 86, of Coos Bay, passed away September 18, 2020 in Coos Bay, Oregon.  Cremation Rites are under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, 405 Elrod Ave., Coos Bay, Oregon   541/267-4216 

Kathleen “Kathy” A. Schultz, 72, of Reedsport passed away on Monday, September 21, 2020. Services to be held at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to Dunes Memorial Chapel

Barry Todd Thompson, 57, of Panama City Beach, Florida, passed away September 16, 2020 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131 www.coosbayareafunerals.com

