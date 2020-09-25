Michael G. Lenington, 66, of Lakeside, passed away on September 18, 2020 in Lakeside. Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, 541-756-0440
Kent W. Montgomery, 72, of Coos Bay, passed away on September 20, 2020 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, 541-756-0440.
Jeremy D. Hardisty, 34, of North Bend, passed away on September 22, 2020 in North Bend. Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, 541-756-0440.
Catherine Schmidt, 73, of Coquille, died September 21, 2020 in Coquille. Arrangements are pending with Amling/Schroeder Funeral Service - Coquille Chapel, 541-396-3846
Cherrie Ann McDonald, 72, of Coos Bay, passed away September 21, 2020 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131 www.coosbayareafunerals.com
Jason Daniel Campbell, 60, of Reedsport passed away on Sept 16, 2020. Arrangements pending. Umpqua Valley Funeral Directors, Roseburg 541-537-9300
Neil A. Laufer, 79, of Bandon, passed away on September 22, 2020 in Bandon. Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, 541-756-0440.
Frank Petrowski, 57, of Coquille, passed away September 15, 2020 in Coquille. Arrangements are pending under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, 405 Elrod Ave., Coos Bay, Oregon 541/267-4216
Margaret Forbes, 94, of Coquille, passed away September 15, 2020 in Coquille. Cremation Rites are under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, 405 Elrod Ave., Coos Bay, Oregon 541/267-4216
Joseph Domingo Lastra, 73, of Coos Bay, passed away September 17, 2020 in Springfield, Oregon. Cremation Rites are under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, 405 Elrod Ave., Coos Bay, Oregon 541/267-4216
Eunice Ellen Stanio, 73, of Coos Bay, passed away September 17, 2020 in Coos Bay, Oregon. Cremation Rites are under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, 405 Elrod Ave., Coos Bay, Oregon 541/267-4216
Nicklos A. Navarra, 86, of Coos Bay, passed away September 18, 2020 in Coos Bay, Oregon. Cremation Rites are under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, 405 Elrod Ave., Coos Bay, Oregon 541/267-4216
Elaine Deatherage, 86, of Coos Bay, passed away September 18, 2020 in Coos Bay, Oregon. Cremation Rites are under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, 405 Elrod Ave., Coos Bay, Oregon 541/267-4216
Kathleen “Kathy” A. Schultz, 72, of Reedsport passed away on Monday, September 21, 2020. Services to be held at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to Dunes Memorial Chapel
Barry Todd Thompson, 57, of Panama City Beach, Florida, passed away September 16, 2020 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131 www.coosbayareafunerals.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In