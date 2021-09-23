Sharon J. Szabo, 74 of Coos Bay died September 7, 2021 in Coos Bay. Cremation rites will be held at Ocean View Memory Gardens Crematory, Coos Bay under the direction of Coos Bay Chapel 685 Anderson Ave. 541-267-3131. www.coosbayareafunerals.com
Phillip H. Vincent II, 56, of Coos Bay died September 5, 2021 in Coos Bay. Cremation rites will be held at Ocean View Memory Gardens Crematory Coos Bay under the direction of Coos Bay Chapel 685 Anderson Ave. 541-267-3131. www.coosbayareafunerals.com
Michael D. Halvorsen, 74, of Reedsport, passed away on September 18, 2021 in Reedsport. Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, 541-756-0440.
James "Jim" E. Hurtt, 69, of Lakeside, passed away on September 20, 2021 in Lakeside. Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, 541-756-0440.
Laura Elizabeth “Betty” Mault, 93, of Coos Bay, passed away September 18, 2021 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131 www.coosbayareafunerals.com
Julia “Helen” Potter, 94, of Coos Bay, passed away September 17, 2021 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of Myrtle Grove Funeral Service - Bay Area, 541-269-2851 www.coosbayareafunerals.com
Bridget Murray, 63, of North Bend, passed away on September 21, 2021 in North Bend. Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, 541-756-0440.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In