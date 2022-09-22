Morgan Gardner, 60, of Bandon, died September 14, 2022 in Portland. Arrangements are under the direction of Amling Schroeder Funeral Service, Bandon.
Marjorie L. Fromm, 80, of Coos Bay, died September 18, 2022 in Coos Bay. Cremation rites are under the direction of Coos Bay Chapel 685 Anderson Ave. 541-267-3131. www.coosbayareafunerals.com
Avis "Jeannette" Norris, 99, of North Bend, passed away September 18, 2022 in North Bend. Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131 www.coosbayareafunerals.com
Donald "Don" R. Crawford, 68, of Coquille, passed away on September 19, 2022 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, www.coosbayareafunerals.com, 541-756-0440.
Anne Landau Soll, 102, of Coos Bay, passed away September 18, 2022 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131 www.coosbayareafunerals.com
Richard F. Oliphant, 76, of Coos Bay, passed away on September 17, 2022 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, www.coosbayareafunerals.com, 541-756-0440.
Jack “Shilo” Pratowski, 72, of Coos Bay, passed away September 14, 2022 in Salem, Oregon. Cremation Rites are under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, 405 Elrod Ave., Coos Bay, Oregon 541/267-4216
Ronald J. Wooldridge, 71, of Coos Bay, passed away September 12, 2022 in Springfield. Cremation Rites have been held under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, 405 Elrod Ave., Coos Bay, Oregon 541/267-4216
Lamar Anne “Poppy” Burkhart, 81, of Coos Bay, passed away September 16, 2022 in Coos Bay. Cremation Rites are under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, 405 Elrod Ave., Coos Bay, Oregon 541/267-4216
Alfred Two Feathers, 67, of North Bend, , passed away September 2, 2022 at North Bend. Cremation Rites have been held under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, 405 Elrod Ave., Coos Bay, Oregon 541/267-4216
Julia Faye Roush, 78, of North Bend, passed away September 16, 2022 at North Bend. Cremation Rites have been held under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, 405 Elrod Ave., Coos Bay, Oregon 541/267-4216
Richard E. Barber, 96, of Coos Bay, passed away September 16, 2022 at Coos Bay. Cremation Rites have been held under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, 405 Elrod Ave., Coos Bay, Oregon 541/267-4216
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In