Jerome M. Johnson, 49, of Central Point, passed away on September 16, 2020 in North Bend. Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, 541-756-0440.
Samantha "Sam" D. Schultz, 61, of North Bend, passed away on September 16, 2020 in North Bend. Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, 541-756-0440.
Deborah A. Ban, 64, of Coos Bay died September 15, 2020 in Coos Bay. Cremation rites will be held at Ocean View Memory Gardens Crematory, Coos Bay under the direction of Coos Bay Chapel 685 Anderson Ave. 541-267-3131. www.coosbayareafunerals.com
Linda Lee Tate, 73, of Coos Bay, passed away September 17, 2020 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131 www.coosbayareafunerals.com
Gerald Roy Lantto, 85, of Coos Bay, passed away September 19, 2020 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131 www.coosbayareafunerals.com
Richard R. "Pete" Pedersen, 88, of Myrtle Point, died September 18, 2020 in Myrtle Point. Arrangements are pending with Amling/Schroeder Funeral Service - Coquille Chapel, 541-396-3846
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In