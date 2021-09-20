James E. Martin, 72, of Coos Bay died September 9, 2021 in Coos Bay. At his request no public services will be held. Cremation rites will be held at Ocean View Memory Gardens Crematory, Coos Bay under the direction of Coos Bay Chapel 685 Anderson Ave. 541-267-3131. www.coosbayareafunerals.com
Teddi Ann Jones, 33, of Coos Bay died September 1, 2021 in Coos Bay. Cremation rites have been held at Ocean View Memory Gardens Crematory, Coos Bay under the direction of Coos Bay Chapel 685 Anderson Ave. 541-267-3131. www.coosbayareafunerals.com
Seth Pugmire, 45, of Myrtle Point, died September 13, 2021 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are pending with Amling/Schroeder Funeral Service - Coquille Chapel, 541-396-3846
Frank E. Mooney, 60, of Coos Bay, passed away on September 15, 2021 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, 541-756-0440.
Hideko “Sally” White, 91, of Coos Bay, passed away September 12, 2021 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are pending under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, 405 Elrod Ave., Coos Bay, Oregon 541/267-4216
Jack Dale Murphy, 82 of North Bend, passed away August 14, 2021 in Coos Bay. Cremation Rites under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, 405 Elrod Ave., Coos Bay, Oregon 541/267-4216
Mary F. Ward, 78, of Coos Bay, passed away September 5, 2021 in Springfield. Cremation Rites under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, 405 Elrod Ave., Coos Bay, Oregon 541/267-4216
Merilyn Johnson Andrews, 78, of Coos Bay, passed away September 11, 2021 in Coos Bay. Cremation Rites under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, 405 Elrod Ave., Coos Bay, Oregon 541/267-4216
Elizabeth Salo, 44, of Reedsport, passed away September 13, 2021 in Reedsport, Oregon. Cremation Rites under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, 405 Elrod Ave., Coos Bay, Oregon 541/267-4216
Emma Coplen, 80, of Coos Bay, passed away September 14, 2021 in Coos Bay. Cremation Rites under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, 405 Elrod Ave., Coos Bay, Oregon 541/267-4216
