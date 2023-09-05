Mary Boice Capps, 99, of Bandon, died September 3, 2023. Arrangements are under the direction of Amling Schroeder Funeral Service, Bandon.
Anthony R. "Tony" Amato, 71, of Coos Bay, passed away September 3, 2023 at Coos Bay. Cremation Rites are under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, 405 Elrod Ave., Coos Bay, Oregon 941/267-4216
Lloyd R. Newman, 85, of North Bend, passed away September 5, 2023 at North Bend. Cremation Rites are under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, 405 Elrod Ave., Coos Bay, Oregon 541/267-4216
Michael C. Stevens, 74, of Bandon, passed away September 5, 2023 at Coos Bay. Cremation Rites are under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, 405 Elrod Ave., Coos Bay, Oregon 541/267-4216
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In