Mary Boice Capps, 99, of Bandon, died September 3, 2023. Arrangements are under the direction of Amling Schroeder Funeral Service, Bandon.

Anthony R. "Tony" Amato, 71, of Coos Bay, passed away September 3, 2023 at Coos Bay.  Cremation Rites are under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, 405 Elrod Ave., Coos Bay, Oregon 941/267-4216

Lloyd R. Newman, 85, of North Bend, passed away September 5, 2023 at North Bend.  Cremation Rites are under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, 405 Elrod Ave., Coos Bay, Oregon   541/267-4216 

Michael C. Stevens, 74, of Bandon, passed away September 5, 2023 at Coos Bay.  Cremation Rites are under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, 405 Elrod Ave., Coos Bay, Oregon   541/267-4216

Online Poll

Do you support Oregon Republican senators’ petition to be allowed to serve again despite having exceeded ten unexcused absences during their walkout and violating Measure 113?

You voted:


