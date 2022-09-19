Brady C. Metcalf, 60, of North Bend, passed away on September 13, 2022 in North Bend. Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, www.coosbayareafunerals.com, 541-756-0440.
Online Poll
The World's Latest E-Edition
The World's Latest E-Edition
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Trending Now
Articles
- Jet boats offer unique tour experience on majestic Rogue River
- Bandon Police Blotter
- North Bend to buy downtown properties for visitor’s center
- Mill-Luck Salmon Festival returns
- Oregon State researchers develop messenger RNA therapy for ovarian cancer, muscle wasting
- South Coast voices must be heard about offshore wind energy proposals
- Conservationists challenge Coast Range logging plan
- Letter: Offshore wind discussion
- Coos History Museum to look at medicine
- ODFW radio-tagging Coquille smallmouth bass in research project
Trending Now
Articles
- Jet boats offer unique tour experience on majestic Rogue River
- Bandon Police Blotter
- North Bend to buy downtown properties for visitor’s center
- Mill-Luck Salmon Festival returns
- Oregon State researchers develop messenger RNA therapy for ovarian cancer, muscle wasting
- South Coast voices must be heard about offshore wind energy proposals
- Conservationists challenge Coast Range logging plan
- Letter: Offshore wind discussion
- Coos History Museum to look at medicine
- ODFW radio-tagging Coquille smallmouth bass in research project
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In