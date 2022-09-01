A Celebration of Life will be held for Darwin L. Giles, 70, of Myrtle Point, on Saturday, September 10, 2022 from 2 - 4:00 pm at the Coquille Valley Elks Lodge, 54942 Maple Heights Rd, Coquille. Cremation Rites have been held under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, 405 Elrod Ave., Coos Bay, Oregon 541/267-4216
Online Poll
The World's Latest E-Edition
The World's Latest E-Edition
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Trending Now
Articles
- Father and son bring North Bend history to life
- Dirt Fishing the Oregon Coast
- Myrtle Creek marijuana grow located
- Letter: We need an answer
- Engelke kicks off second mayoral campaign in North Bend
- Oregon gets $83.5 million for small businesses
- DeFazio continues to push for port container project
- Grant to help restore historic buildings
- The World's E-edition for 8-30-22
- Letter: Changing old habits
Trending Now
Articles
- Father and son bring North Bend history to life
- Dirt Fishing the Oregon Coast
- Myrtle Creek marijuana grow located
- Letter: We need an answer
- Engelke kicks off second mayoral campaign in North Bend
- Oregon gets $83.5 million for small businesses
- DeFazio continues to push for port container project
- Grant to help restore historic buildings
- The World's E-edition for 8-30-22
- Letter: Changing old habits
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In