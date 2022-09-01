A Celebration of Life will be held for Darwin L. Giles, 70, of Myrtle Point, on Saturday, September 10, 2022 from 2 - 4:00 pm at the Coquille Valley Elks Lodge, 54942 Maple Heights Rd, Coquille. Cremation Rites have been held under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, 405 Elrod Ave., Coos Bay, Oregon   541/267-4216 



Online Poll

Are you registered to vote in the Nov. election?

You voted:

The World's Latest E-Edition

Email Newsletters

Load comments