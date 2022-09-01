Jane Marie Frye Foust, 84, formerly of North Bend, passed away in Baker City, Oregon on August 19, 2022. Arrangements are under the direction of Tami's Pine Valley Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 541-745-6435; www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com.
Richard "Dick" W. Erickson, 81, of North Bend, passed away on August 24, 2022 in Phoenix, Arizona. Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, www.coosbayareafunerals.com, 541-756-0440.
Wayne L. Schade, 72, of North Bend, passed away on August 29, 2022 in North Bend. Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, www.coosbayareafunerals.com, 541-756-0440.
Kerry "Al" Smith, 57, of Coos Bay, passed away August 21, 2022 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131 www.coosbayareafunerals.com
Jerry Michael Ciraolo, 74, of Coos Bay, passed away August 20, 2022 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131 www.coosbayareafunerals.com
Tammy Lee Phillips, 58, of Coos Bay, passed away August 22,2022 in Portland. Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131 www.coosbayareafunerals.com
Nathanial B. “Big Nate” Waggoner, 38, of Coos Bay, passed away August 24, 2022 in Coos Bay. Cremation Rites are under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, 405 Elrod Ave., Coos Bay, Oregon 541/267-4216
Jerry Mitchell, 80, of Coos Bay, passed away August 28, 2022 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, 405 Elrod Ave., Coos Bay, Oregon 541/267-4216
Verle Inman, 88, of Myrtle Point, died August 30, 2022 in Myrtle Point. Arrangements are under the direction of Amling/Schroeder Funeral Service - Myrtle Point Chapel, 541-572-2524
Robert Leckband, 80, of Powers, died August 28, 2022 in Powers. Arrangements are under the direction of Amling/Schroeder Funeral Service - Myrtle Point Chapel, 541-572-2524
James R. Ramer, 87, of Coos Bay died August 31, 2022 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the direction of Coos Bay Chapel. 541-267-3131. www.coosbayareafunerals.com
