Doris Lorene Murray, 87, of Coos Bay passed away April 4, 2020 in Coos Bay. An urnside service will be held at 1:30 pm, Friday, September 25 at Sunset Memorial Park, 63060 Millington Frontage Road in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131 www.coosbayareafunerals.com
Marlene J. Fellows, 74, of Coos Bay died September 14, 2020 in Coos Bay. A graveside service will be held Friday, September 25, 2020 at 3:00 PM at Sunset Memorial Park 63060 Millington Frontage Road, Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the direction of Coos Bay Chapel 685 Anderson Ave. 541-267-3131. www.coosbayarefunerals.com
