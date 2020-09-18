Nancy Shoemaker, 62, of North Bend, passed away on September 12, 2020 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, 541-756-0440.
Deborah Jean Neal Keller, 64, of Coos Bay, passed away September 10, 2020 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131 www.coosbayareafunerals.com
Eugene “Gene” Thomas, 84, of Reedsport, passed away on Monday, September 14, 2020. No services are planned at this time. Arrangements entrusted to Dunes Memorial Chapel
Mark Joseph Anderson, 62, of Coos Bay, passed away September 14, 2020 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131 www.coosbayareafunerals.com
Richard Dwain Sumner, 87, of Coos Bay, passed away September 14, 2020 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of Myrtle Grove Funeral Service-Bay Area, 541-269-2851 www.coosbayareafunerals.com
LeeAnna Hargens Straney, 65, of Eugene (hometown North Bend). LeeAnna's Angel's took her to Heaven on September 15, 2020. Celebration of Life service to be announced at later date. Cremation arrangements provided by Andreasen Funeral Services in Springfield, Oregon.
