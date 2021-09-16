A graveside service for Donald Lewis Lanway, 90, of Coos Bay, will be held at 3:30 pm, Saturday, September 18, 2021 at Sunset Memorial Park, 63060 Millington Frontage Road in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131 www.coosbayareafunerals.com
Celebration of life service for Kay J. Hughlett, 78, of North Bend, will be held at 1 pm, Saturday, September 28, 2021 at the Shoreline Community Church, 1251 Clark St, North Bend.
