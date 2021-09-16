Sue Socia, 71, of Coos Bay died September 11, 2021 in Coos Bay. Cremation rites will be held at Ocean View Memory Gardens Crematory, Coos Bay under the direction of Coos Bay Chapel 685 Anderson Ave. 541-267-3131. www.coosbayareafunerals.com
Connila C. Gillette, 83, of Coos Bay, passed away on September 10, 2021 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, 541-756-0440.
Jack L. Lakey, 96, of Lakeside, passed away on September 11, 2021 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, 541-756-0440.
Artiss J. "Jeannie" Cookson, 76, of North Bend, passed away on September 12, 2021 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, 541-756-0440.
Cindy Ann Barkley, 62, of Lakeside, passed away on September 11, 2021 in Lakeside. Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, 541-756-0440.
