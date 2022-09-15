Sandra Zoe Levy, 76, of Coos Bay, passed away September 9, 2022 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131 www.coosbayareafunerals.com
Judith Ann Cascegno, 78, of Coos Bay, passed away on September 9, 2022 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, www.coosbayareafunerals.com, 541-756-0440.
Anthony Scholtz, 63, of North Bend, passed away on September 8, 2022. Arrangements are under the care of Sunset Hills Funeral Home Crematorium and Cemetery.
Joe E. Burch, 72, of Coos Bay, passed away on September 13, 2022 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, 541-756-0440 www.coosbayareafunerals.com.
Florine Marie Goodridge, 85, of Bandon, formerly of Coos Bay, passed away September 11, 2022 in Bandon. Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131 www.coosbayareafunerals.com
