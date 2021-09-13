Dorothy Marie Clarke, 75, of Bandon, died September 7, 2021 in Bandon. Arrangements are under the direction of Amling Schroeder Funeral Service, Bandon.
Victoria A. Chism, 72, of Coos Bay, passed away on September 8, 2021 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, 541-756-0440, www.coosbayareafunerals.com.
Marian Kuckuck, 91, of Lebanon, formerly of North Bend, passed away on September 6, 2021 in Lebanon. Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, 541-756-0440, www.coosbayareafunerals.com.
Benjamin Venegas DeLaTorre, 35, of Myrtle Point, passed away on September 6, 2021 in Portland. Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, 541-756-0440.
Raleta J. Brandon, 87 of Albany, passed away on September 9, 2021 in Albany. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
