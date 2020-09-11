Richard “Dick” Cochran, 100, of Albany, passed away at Lydia’s house in Albany. Services will be held at a later date, Fisher Funeral Home is handling arrangements. www.fisherfuneralhome.com
Zackary Robert Kulzer-White, 24, of North Bend passed away September 7, 2020 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131 www.coosbayareafunerals.com
Carol June Chesley, 79, of North Bend, passed away on September 4, 2020 in North Bend. Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, 541-756-0440.
Kekoa Domen, 31, of North Bend, passed away on September 2, 2020 in North Bend. Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, 541-756-0440.
Dale L. Jensen,85, of Coos Bay died September 6, 2020 in Coos Bay. Private cremation rites will be held at Ocean View Memory Gardens Crematory, Coos Bay under the direction of Coos Bay Chapel 685 Anderson Ave. 541-267-3131. www.coosbayareafunerals.com
Dennis M. Forester, 61, of Coos Bay died September 7, 2020 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the direction of Coos Bay Chapel 685 Anderson Ave. 541-267-3131. www.coosbayareafunerals.com
Konrad Alan Cox, 54, of North Bend, passed away on September 5, 2020 in North Bend. Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, 541-756-0440.
Jenni Lou Morrow, 34, of Coos Bay, passed away September 8, 2020 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131 www.coosbayareafunerals.com
Robert Lee Taylor, 78, of Coos Bay, passed away September 8, 2020 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131 www.coosbayareafunerals.com
Theresa Marie McArthur, 69, of North Bend, passed away September 10, 2020 in North Bend. Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131 www.coosbayareafunerals.com
Anne T. Kidd, 99, of Coos Bay, passed away September 10, 2020 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131 www.coosbayareafunerals.com
Larry J. Cragun, 74, of Coos Bay, passed away September 4, 2020 in Bandon. Arrangements are pending under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, 405 Elrod Ave., Coos Bay, Oregon 541/267-4216
David W. Aerondon, 76 of Coos Bay & Powers, passed away September 10, 2020 in Coos Bay. Cremation Rites are under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, 405 Elrod Ave., Coos Bay, Oregon 541/267-4216
