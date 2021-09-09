Sharon L. Morra, 52, of North Bend, passed away on September 1, 2021 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, 541-756-0440.
Peggy L. Matthews, 71, of Coos Bay died September 5, 2021 in Coos Bay. Cremation rites will be held at Ocean View Memory Gardens Crematory, Coos Bay, under the direction of Coos Bay Chapel 685 Anderson Ave. 541-267-3131. www.coosbayareafunerals.com
Linda A. Holka, 83, of Lakeside died September 4, 2021 in Coos Bay. Cremation rites will be held at Ocean View Memory Gardens Crematory Coos Bay under the direction of North Bend Chapel 2014 McPherson Ave. 541-756-0440. www.coosbayareafunerals.com
Jeannette M. Brunell Sweet, 94, of Coos Bay died September 2, 2021 in Coos Bay. Services will be announced and held at a later date under the direction of Coos Bay Chapel 685 Anderson Ave. 541-267-3131 www.coosbayareafunerals.com
Ella C. Coplen, 62, of Coos Bay died September 3, 32021 in Coos Bay. Cremation rites will be held at Ocean View Memory Gardens Crematory, Coos Bay under the direction of Coos Bay Chapel 685 Anderson Ave. 541-267-3131. www.coosbayareafunerals.com
Patricia D. Heyer, 80, of Coos Bay died August 29, 2021 in Coos Bay. Services will be announced at a later date under the direction of Coos Bay Chapel 685 Anderson Ave. 541-267-3131. www.coosbayareafunerals.com
Doris June Sabin, 98, of Langlois, died September 6, 2021 in Coquille. Arrangements are under the direction of Amling Schroeder Funeral Service, Bandon.
Ethel “Jeanette” Barnes, 79, of North Bend, passed away September 6, 2021 in North Bend. Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131 www.coosbayareafunerals.com
Donald Lewis Lanway, 90, of Coos Bay, passed away September 4, 2021 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131 www.coosbayareafunerals.com
