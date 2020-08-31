Geraldine Helen Reid, 90, of Coos Bay, passed away August 25, 2020 in Coos Bay.  Cremation Rites under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, 405 Elrod Ave., Coos Bay, Oregon   541/267-4216 

Daniel C. Maloney, 74 of North Bend, passed away August 21, 2020 in Coos Bay.  Cremation Rites are under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, 405 Elrod Ave., Coos Bay, Oregon   541/267-4216 

Winona Scheidemantel, 60, of North Bend, passed away August 27, 2020 in Coos Bay.  Cremation Rites are under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, 405 Elrod Ave., Coos Bay, Oregon   541/267-4216 

Jo Anne Martin, 79, of Coos Bay, passed away on August 22, 2020 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, 541-756-0440.

