September 28, 2019
Jeannie McReynolds - 81, of Coos Bay, passed away Sept. 25, 2019 in Coos Bay. A memorial service will be held at 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28 at the Bandon Seventh Day Adventist Church, Tenth & Elmira in Bandon. Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131.
October 5, 2019
David Verl Courtain - 59, of Madras, a public memorial service will be held at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, at College Park Community Church, 2548 Newmark, North Bend.
October 12, 2019
Jamie Ivan Stallings - 45, of Coos Bay, a celebration of Life will be held at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019 at the Sunset Beach Gazebo. This will be potluck style, and all friends and family are welcome to attend
