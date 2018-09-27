Saturday, Sept. 29
Judith “Judy” Button, celebration of life, from 3 to 5 p.m., at Bon Appetit at the Oyster Cove Plaza, 63330 Boat Basin Road in Charleston (by Miller’s at the Cove). Please RSVP at treena@sterkworld.com For more information, please call Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131
Don S. Irvin, funeral service, 2 p.m., at Coos Bay Chapel, 685 Anderson Ave. in Coos Bay. Private entombment was held at Sunset Memorial Park in Coos Bay.
