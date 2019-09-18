Wednesday Sept. 18, 2019
Calvin E. Welborn - 90, of Coos Bay, A public visitation will be held from 2 p.m. - 5:00 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019 at the North Bend Chapel, 2014 McPherson Avenue.with a viewing prior to the service from 10:00-11:00 am.
Thursday Sept. 19, 2019
David Lee Pratt - 80, of Coos Bay, A viewing prior to the service from 10:00 a.m. - 11:00 am. The funeral will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 19, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints chapel at 531 S. 10th St. Cottage Grove.
Calvin E. Welborn - 90, of Coos Bay, A public visitation will be held from 9:00-5:00 Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019 at the North Bend Chapel, 2014 McPherson Avenue.
You have free articles remaining.
Friday Sept. 20, 2019
William “Bill” West – 85, of Coos Bay, a celebration of life will be held from 5 p.m. - 7 p.m. Friday, Sept 20, at the Coos History Museum, 1210 N. Front Street in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131.
Calvin E. Welborn - 90, of Coos Bay, A graveside service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Friday, Sept. 20, 2019 at Ocean View Memory Gardens Cemetery, 1525 Ocean Boulevard in Coos Bay.
Saturday Sept. 28, 2019
Joyce Gerber - A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 28th 2019, at Bandon Christian Fellowship, 1190 Face Rock Rd., Bandon, OR 97411. Arrangements are under care of Amling & Schroeder Funeral Service 125 8th St. SW Bandon, OR 97411, 541-347-2907.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In