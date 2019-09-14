Saturday, September 14, 2019
Tim Wall - 67, of Coos Bay, a celebration of life service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, at Emmanuel Episcopal Church on Fourth and Highland Streets in Coos Bay Arrangements are under the direction of Coos Bay Chapel 685 Anderson Ave. 541-267-3131.
Erma E. Gerber - 91, of North Bend, a graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, at Sunset Memorial Park, 63060 Millington Frontage Road in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the direction of Coos Bay Chapel 685 Anderson Ave. 541-267-3131.
William “Bill” West – 85, of Coos Bay, a celebration of life will be held from 5 p.m. - 7 p.m. Friday, Sept 20, at the Coos History Museum, 1210 N. Front Street in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131. www.coosbayareafunerals.com
Leroy “Dale” McSwain - 84, of Coos Bay, a memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, at Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, 405 Elrod Ave, Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, 541-267-4216.
