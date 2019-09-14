{{featured_button_text}}

Saturday, September 14, 2019

Tim Wall - 67, of Coos Bay, a celebration of life service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, at Emmanuel Episcopal Church on Fourth and Highland Streets in Coos Bay Arrangements are under the direction of Coos Bay Chapel 685 Anderson Ave. 541-267-3131. 

Erma E. Gerber - 91, of North Bend, a graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, at Sunset Memorial Park, 63060 Millington Frontage Road in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the direction of Coos Bay Chapel 685 Anderson Ave. 541-267-3131. 

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

William “Bill” West – 85, of Coos Bay, a celebration of life will be held from 5 p.m. - 7 p.m. Friday, Sept 20, at the Coos History Museum, 1210 N. Front Street in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131. www.coosbayareafunerals.com

Leroy “Dale” McSwain - 84, of Coos Bay, a memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, at Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, 405 Elrod Ave, Coos Bay.  Arrangements are under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary,  541-267-4216.

Get each day's obituaries in your inbox

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments