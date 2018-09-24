Elaine L. Campbell, no public services will be held. Private family services will be held at a later date.
Rusty Knight, 60 of Coquille. Graveside service with Military Honors will be held at 2:00pm on Wed., Sept. 26, 2018 at Roseburg National Cemetery. Online remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.westrumfuneralservice.com. Arrangements under the direction of Amling/Schroeder Funeral Service - Coquille Chapel, 541-396-3846
