Saturday, Sept. 29

Judith “Judy” Button, celebration of life, from 3 to 5 p.m., at Bon Appetit at the Oyster Cove Plaza, 63330 Boat Basin Road in Charleston (by Miller’s at the Cove). Please RSVP at treena@sterkworld.com For more information, please call Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131

Don S. Irvin, funeral service, 2 p.m., at Coos Bay Chapel, 685 Anderson Ave. in Coos Bay. Private entombment was held at Sunset Memorial Park in Coos Bay.

Tuesday, October 2

David Charles Stone, graveside services, 11 a.m., at Roseburg National Cemetery, 1770 W Harvard Ave. in Roseburg.

Friday, Oct. 5

Earl Rueben Croy, memorial service, 4 p.m., at the Bay Area Church of the Nazarene, 1850 Clark St. in North Bend.

Saturday, October 6

Cammie McMillen, celebration of life, 2 p.m., at Barrells Bar in the Chandler Building, 161 Central Ave., in Coos Bay.

