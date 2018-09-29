Saturday, Sept. 29
Judith “Judy” Button, celebration of life, from 3 to 5 p.m., at Bon Appetit at the Oyster Cove Plaza, 63330 Boat Basin Road in Charleston (by Miller’s at the Cove). Please RSVP at treena@sterkworld.com For more information, please call Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131
Don S. Irvin, funeral service, 2 p.m., at Coos Bay Chapel, 685 Anderson Ave. in Coos Bay. Private entombment was held at Sunset Memorial Park in Coos Bay.
Tuesday, October 2
David Charles Stone, graveside services, 11 a.m., at Roseburg National Cemetery, 1770 W Harvard Ave. in Roseburg.
Friday, Oct. 5
Earl Rueben Croy, memorial service, 4 p.m., at the Bay Area Church of the Nazarene, 1850 Clark St. in North Bend.
Saturday, October 6
Cammie McMillen, celebration of life, 2 p.m., at Barrells Bar in the Chandler Building, 161 Central Ave., in Coos Bay.
.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In