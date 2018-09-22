Subscribe for 17¢ / day

Saturday, September 22

Patricia Ann Kress, potluck style celebration of life service, 1 p.m., at the Gazebo at the very end of Cape Arago. 

Saturday, Sept. 29

Judith “Judy” Button, celebration of life, from 3 to 5 p.m., at Bon Appetit at the Oyster Cove Plaza, 63330 Boat Basin Road in Charleston (by Miller’s at the Cove). Please RSVP at treena@sterkworld.com For more information, please call Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131

Saturday, Oct. 6

Cammie McMillen, celebration of life, 2 p.m., at Barrells Bar in the Chandler Building, 161 Central Ave., in Coos Bay.

Greta Jean Pillette, memorial service, 1 p.m., at the Bridge Community Church, 98177 Bridge Lane, Myrtle Point.

Lyle L. McGuire, celebration of life, 2 p.m., at the Coquille Valley Elks Lodge #1935, 54942 Maple Heights Road in Coquille.

