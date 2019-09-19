Friday Sept. 20 2019
William “Bill” West – 85, of Coos Bay, a celebration of life will be held from 5 p.m. - 7 p.m. Friday, Sept 20, at the Coos History Museum, 1210 N. Front Street in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131.
Saturday, Sept. 21
George Domenighini - Memorial Service will be at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21 at the Coquille Valley Elks Lodge #1935, 54942 Maple Heights Road, Coquille.
