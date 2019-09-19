{{featured_button_text}}

Friday Sept. 20 2019

William “Bill” West – 85, of Coos Bay, a celebration of life will be held from 5 p.m. - 7 p.m. Friday, Sept 20, at the Coos History Museum, 1210 N. Front Street in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131. 

Saturday, Sept. 21

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

George Domenighini - Memorial Service will be at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21 at the Coquille Valley Elks Lodge #1935, 54942 Maple Heights Road, Coquille.

 

Get each day's obituaries in your inbox

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments