Saturday Sept. 28, 2019
Joyce Gerber - A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, at Bandon Christian Fellowship, 1190 Face Rock Road, Bandon, OR 97411. Arrangements are under care of Amling Schroeder Funeral Service 125 Eighth St. SW Bandon, OR 97411, 541-347-2907.
