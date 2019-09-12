{{featured_button_text}}

Saturday, September 14, 2019

Tim Wall - A celebration of life service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, at Emmanuel Episcopal Church on Fourth and Highland Streets in Coos Bay Arrangements are under the direction of Coos Bay Chapel 685 Anderson Ave. 541-267-3131. 

Erma E. Gerber - 91, of North Bend, a graveside service will be held at 11 am, Saturday, Sept. 14, at Sunset Memorial Park, 63060 Millington Frontage Road in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the direction of Coos Bay Chapel 685 Anderson Ave. 541-267-3131. 

