Friday Sept. 27, 2019
Marvin “Bill” G. Melvin - A graveside internment service will be held at 3:00 p.m. Friday, Sept. 27, at Ocean View Memory Gardens 1525 Ocean Blvd. Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the direction of Coos Bay Chapel 685 Anderson Ave. 541-267-3131.
Saturday Sept. 28, 2019
You have free articles remaining.
Joyce Gerber - A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, at Bandon Christian Fellowship, 1190 Face Rock Road, Bandon, OR 97411. Arrangements are under care of Amling Schroeder Funeral Service 125 Eighth St. SW Bandon, OR 97411, 541-347-2907.
Diana PounCey - A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, at Bandon VFW, 55352 Bates Road, Bandon.
To plant a tree in memory of 2019 Sept 25 as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In