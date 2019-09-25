{{featured_button_text}}

Friday Sept. 27, 2019 

Marvin “Bill” G. Melvin - A graveside internment service will be held at 3:00 p.m. Friday, Sept. 27, at Ocean View Memory Gardens 1525 Ocean Blvd. Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the direction of Coos Bay Chapel 685 Anderson Ave. 541-267-3131. 

Saturday Sept. 28, 2019 

Joyce Gerber - A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, at Bandon Christian Fellowship, 1190 Face Rock Road, Bandon, OR 97411. Arrangements are under care of Amling Schroeder Funeral Service 125 Eighth St. SW Bandon, OR 97411, 541-347-2907.

Diana PounCey - A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, at Bandon VFW, 55352 Bates Road, Bandon. 

 

