{{featured_button_text}}

Saturday Sept. 21, 2019

Lois Cunningham - A Celebration of Life will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019 at Arago Community Church.

Thursday, Sept. 26

Brian C. Reddick, Celebration of Life gathering for family and friends, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 26, North Bend Public Swimming Pool, 2455 Pacific St., North Bend. Arrangements under the care of North Bend Chapel, 541-756-0440.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

 Saturday Sept. 28, 2019 

Joyce Gerber - A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, at Bandon Christian Fellowship, 1190 Face Rock Road, Bandon, OR 97411. Arrangements are under care of Amling Schroeder Funeral Service 125 Eighth St. SW Bandon, OR 97411, 541-347-2907.

Get each day's obituaries in your inbox

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments