Saturday Sept. 21, 2019
Lois Cunningham - A Celebration of Life will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019 at Arago Community Church.
Thursday, Sept. 26
Brian C. Reddick, Celebration of Life gathering for family and friends, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 26, North Bend Public Swimming Pool, 2455 Pacific St., North Bend. Arrangements under the care of North Bend Chapel, 541-756-0440.
Saturday Sept. 28, 2019
Joyce Gerber - A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, at Bandon Christian Fellowship, 1190 Face Rock Road, Bandon, OR 97411. Arrangements are under care of Amling Schroeder Funeral Service 125 Eighth St. SW Bandon, OR 97411, 541-347-2907.
