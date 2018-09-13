Subscribe for 17¢ / day

Murphy "Beau" R. Brown- 65, of Coos Bay, passed away Sept. 10, 2018 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are pending with North Bend Chapel, 541-756-0440.

Michael Carroll- died peacefully July 17, 2018, at his home in Redding, Calif.

