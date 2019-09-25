Marvin Blanton - 76, of Coos Bay, died Sept. 23, 2019 in Coos Bay. No public services will be held. Arrangements are under the direction of Coos Bay Chapel 685 Anderson Ave. 541-267-3131.
Suzanne M. Gouley - 64, of North Bend, passed away on Sept. 24, 2019 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, 541-756-0440.
