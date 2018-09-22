Subscribe for 17¢ / day

James J. Sypher- 48, of Coquille died Sept. 20, 2018 in Coquille. Arrangements are pending with Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131. 

Elaine L. Campbell, 99, of North Bend, passed away Sept. 20, 2018 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are pending with North Bend Chapel, 541-756-0440.

Rusty Knight, 60, of Coquille, died Sept. 15, 2018 in Coquille.  Arrangements are pending with Amling/Schroeder Funeral Service - Coquille Chapel, 541-396-3846

