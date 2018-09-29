Mildred May Closson- 97, of Coos Bay, passed away Sept. 27, 2018 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are pending with Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131.
Earl Rueben Croy- 77, of Coos Bay, passed away Sept. 24, 2018 in Portland. Arrangements are pending with Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131.
Roberta Jane Foote- 65, of North Bend, passed away Sept. 26, 2018 in North Bend. Arrangements are pending with Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131.
James Louis Sheesley Sr.- 78, of Coos Bay, passed away Sept. 24 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are pending with Myrtle Grove Funeral Service-Bay Area, 541-269-2851.
Ruth M. Williams- 94, of Coos Bay, passed away Sept. 25 in North Bend. Arrangements are pending with Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131.
Bobby “Bob” D. Moore- 85, of North Bend died Sept. 28, 2018 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are pending with Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131.
Marjorie A. Wood- 91, of Coos Bay died Sept. 27, 2018 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are pending with Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131.
