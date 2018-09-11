Jimmy E. Ross- 81, of Coos Bay, passed away Sept. 9, 2018, in Coos Bay. Arrangements are pending with North Bend Chapel, 541-756-0440.
Robert Mayer Sr.- 82, of Coos Bay, passed away Aug. 28, 2018, in Coos Bay. Cremation rites are under the direction of Nelson’s Bay Area Mortuary, Coos Bay, 541-267-4216.
R. “Leon” McQueary- 84, Myrtle Point, passed away Aug. 25, 2018, in Bandon. Cremation rites are under the direction of Nelson’s Bay Area Mortuary, Coos Bay, 541-267-4216.
Earla Bradley- 82, of Coos Bay, passed away Sept. 10, 2018, in Coos Bay. Arrangements are pending with Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, Coos Bay, 541-267-4216
Paula J. Bracken- 90, of North Bend, passed away Aug. 18, 2018, in Coos Bay. Arrangements are pending with Nelson’s Bay Area Mortuary, Coos Bay, 541 267-4216.
Karen L. Berge- 68, of Reedsport, passed away Aug. 25, 2018 at Coos Bay. Arrangements are pending with Nelson’s Bay Area Mortuary, Coos Bay, 541 267-4216.
