Patricia A. Kress- 74, of North Bend died Sept. 10, 2018 in Coos Bay. Services are pending with Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131.
Larry E. Haag- 63, of Coquille died Sept. 12, 2018 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are pending with Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131.
Phyllis H. Cook Henes- 87, of Coos Bay, passed away Sept. 11, 2018 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are pending with Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131.
John Darrell Varney- 82, of Junction City, formerly of Coquille, passed away Sept. 12, 2018 in Junction City. Arrangements are pending with Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131.
Michael Stephan Peachey- 60, of Bandon, died Sept. 12, 2018 in Bandon. Arrangements are pending with Amling Schroeder Funeral Service, Bandon.
Memphis L. Hadden- 90, of North Bend, passed away Sept. 14, 2018 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are pending with North Bend Chapel, 541-756-0440.
