Myrna Naapi - 82, passed away on Sun., Sept. 1, 2019. Services are pending and will be announced by Dunes Memorial Chapel.
Larry E Doss - 70, of Bandon, died Aug. 30, 2019 at his home. Arrangements are under the direction of Amling Schroeder Funeral Service, Bandon.
Kim Simpson Griffin - 69, of North Bend, passed away on August 29, 2019 in North Bend. Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, 541-756-0440.
Timothy E. Wall - 67, of Coos Bay died August 30, 2019 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the direction of Coos Bay Chapel 685 Anderson Ave. 541-267-3131.
David R. Forrester - 82, of North Bend, passed away on August 31, 2019 in North Bend. Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, 541-756-0440.
