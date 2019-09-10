Larry Keith Montgomery - 81, of Coos Bay, passed away Aug. 31, 2019, in Eugene. Services are pending under the direction of Nelson’s Bay Area Mortuary, 541 267-4216.
Lorene Miller - 95, of Bandon, passed away Sept. 7, 2019, in Bandon. Arrangements are under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, 541-267-4216.
Debra Lynn Sexton - 59, of Lakeside, passed away Sept. 8, 2019, in Reedsport. Cremation rites are under the direction of Nelson’s Bay Area Mortuary, 541 267-4216.
Brian St. Louis - 62, of Myrtle Point died Sept. 8, 2019 in Myrtle Point. Arrangements are pending with Amling/Schroeder Myrtle Point Chapel 541-572-2524.
Kenneth Cannard - 71, of North Bend, passed away on Sept. 8, 2019 in North Bend. Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, 541-756-0440.
Roger Collins - 76 of Coos Bay, passed away Sept. 8, 2019, in Coos Bay. Cremation rites are under the direction of Nelson’s Bay Area Mortuary, Coos Bay, 541 267-4216.
