Jamie Ivan Stallings - 45, of Coos Bay, passed away Sept. 14, 2019 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131.

Kris Henriksen - 54, of Coos Bay, died Aug. 15, 2019 in Coquille.  Arrangements are under the direction of Amling/Schroeder Funeral Service - Coquille Chapel, 541-396-3846

Rosemary McDonald - 84, of Myrtle Point, died September 17, 2019 in Coquille.  Arrangements are pending with Amling/Schroeder Funeral Service - Myrtle Point Chapel, 541-572-2524

