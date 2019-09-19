Jamie Ivan Stallings - 45, of Coos Bay, passed away Sept. 14, 2019 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131.
Kris Henriksen - 54, of Coos Bay, died Aug. 15, 2019 in Coquille. Arrangements are under the direction of Amling/Schroeder Funeral Service - Coquille Chapel, 541-396-3846
Rosemary McDonald - 84, of Myrtle Point, died September 17, 2019 in Coquille. Arrangements are pending with Amling/Schroeder Funeral Service - Myrtle Point Chapel, 541-572-2524
