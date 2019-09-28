Louise E. Dair - 65, of North Bend, passed away on Sept. 25, 2019 in North Bend. Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, 541-756-0440.
Marjorie Rose Falk - 89, passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019. Services to be held at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to Dunes Memorial Chapel.
Jeannie McReynolds - 81, of Coos Bay, passed away Sept. 25, 2019 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131.
Margaret A. Hastrich - 105, of North Bend, passed away on Sept. 27, 2019 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, 541-756-0440.
Sherry Joy Porter - 62, of Myrtle Point, passed away Sept. 25, 2019 in Portland. Arrangements are under the care of Myrtle Grove Funeral Service - Bay Area, 541-269-2851.
Jamie Ivan Stallings - 45, of Coos Bay, passed away at home on Sept 14, 2019.
James “Jimmy” Eldon Peterson - 75, of Coos Bay, passed away Sept. 25, 2019 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131
Leland V. Hales - 80, of Coos Bay, died Sept. 23, 2019 in Coos Bay. No public services will be held. Arrangements are under the direction of Coos Bay Chapel 685 Anderson Ave. 541-267-3131.
